Mumbai based Hindu outfit calls for boycott of Starbucks for serving Halal meat

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), a non-political organization of Hindus, has called for a pan-India boycott of Starbucks. According to a Free Press Journal report, the boycott call was given since Starbucks uses only halal meat in its products. The HJS sent its volunteers to Starbucks outlets and shot videos in which the international chain's sales personnel can be heard confirming that they use only halal meat.

Ramesh Shinde, a spokesperson for the fringe right-wing outfit, alleged that any organization that vends halal products has to get a certificate from an Islamic body. These funds are utilized for questionable purposes.In any case, it is most unfair to impose halal meet on non-Muslims, Shinde said. The HJS has been conducting a campaign against halal economy for the past several months.

Halal meat is usually consumed by Muslims as it is mandated by their faith. Hindus do not have any dietary law related to Halal meat.

Halal literally means permissible. In Islam, it refers to a broader concept of permissible acts. But in terms of the eatery, it is understood as food specifically non-vegetarian that is perishable in Islam. According to Islamic law, meat is allowed to be eaten if the animal is slaughtered through a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery, and windpipe while God’s name is recited over it.Animals must be alive and healthy at the time of slaughter and all blood drained from the carcass. Additionally, only those animals can be eaten which have been prescribed by Islam.