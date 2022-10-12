Mumbai: BEST announces Diwali offer for travellers at Rs 9

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Tuesday announced a Diwali offer to promote digital bus travel. This one-time offer entitles users to five trips on any route for just Rs 9, and is valid for seven days. The offer is aimed to encourage Mumbaikars to experience the convenience of digital tickets.

Explaining how to avail the offer, a BEST spokesperson said, "Simply download the BEST Chalo App and find the offer in the â€˜Bus Pass* section of the app. Select the â€˜Diwali Offer*, enter your details, and make an online payment of Rs 9 via UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, etc. to purchase the plan. Once you board the bus, press â€˜Start a trip*. Tap your phone on the ticket machine for validation. On successful validation, you will get the digital receipt for your trip on the app itself.

The entire transaction is cashless and paperless! The plan will be available for sale from October 12, 2022 till October 31, 2022. The offer is available exclusively for BEST Chalo App users. It is applicable for all users who have never bought a Super Saver plan or a digital ticket on the BEST Chalo App before. Benefits of the offer with this plan, users who are making digital payments for the first time can take 5 trips over a period of 7 days on any route," the spokesperson said.

The plan works on both AC and non-AC buses, excluding special buses like airport routes, Hop-on Hop-off buses, etc. BEST continued to be the country*s leading technology-oriented state transport provider Over 30 lakh users have downloaded the BEST Chalo App, and more than 25 per cent of bus travellers now use it daily. Each digital trip offers a smoother hassle-free travel experience for bus passengers, and saves cash handling effort and costs, and paper ticket costs," he said. BEST had previously rolled out the Rs 1 Freedom offer for Independence Day, the Ganesh Utsav offer for Ganesh Chaturthi and the Dussehra Offer during Navratri.