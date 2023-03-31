Mumbai: BEST to buy 50 MW power to avoid summer shortages

Lokesh Chandra, the General Manager of BEST Undertaking, announced that the organization has made a decision to buy 50 MW of electricity to prevent any power shortages during the summer months of April and May, as per the report in E-Sakal.

The Mumbai-based BEST has around 1,047,000 power consumers, and due to the increased demand for electricity during the summer months of April to June, it has decided to purchase additional power. Currently, the Tata Power Company supplies 780 MW of power, but the BEST undertaking plans to procure an additional 50 MW of power in April-May to avoid any power shortage.

Lokesh Chandra stated that due to the anticipated temperature of 40 degrees Celsius this summer, there will be an increase in electricity usage by residents of Mumbai, especially during April-May. To prevent power shortages, an extra 50 MW of power will be acquired during those months, according to Chandra.