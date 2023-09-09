Mumbai: BEST to run 287 additional buses on occasion of Mount Mary Fair

In honour of Mount Mary Fair, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) has stated that it will offer more bus services from Bandra Station (West) to Hill Road. The Mount Mary Fair commences on September 10.

According to a media statement released by the BEST undertaking, they will be introducing 287 additional services connecting Bandra Station to Hill Road between September 10 and September 17. The undertaking also mentioned that there will be an increase in the number of services on various other routes in the Bandra area.

Bus inspector and traffic officers will be appointed to guide and assist passengers in Bandra station and Mount Mary church area on the occasion of the fair, officials of the BEST initative said.

The festival begins on the first Sunday after 8 September every year as it is regarded as the birthday of the Virgin Mary. Mount Mary Fair, this year will be held from September 10 to September 17. The Mount Mary Festival, also known as Bandra Fair' is held at the Mount Mary Church also known as 'Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount in Bandra, Mumbai.