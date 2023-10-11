Mumbai BJP plans programs to address doubts on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakh': Ashish Shelar

The city BJP chief, Ashish Shelar, has taken a veiled jab at the Shiv Sena's UBT faction, promising a robust response to those questioning the authenticity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakhe' (tiger claw). The Mumbai BJP is gearing up to launch a series of programs, including lectures and 'powada,' as a direct response to sceptics.

Shelar, while addressing the media, stated, "In response to those who are raising doubts about the 'waghnakh' (tiger claw) used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan, Mumbai BJP has organized a special event titled 'Shankhekhorancha kothala baher kaadhnarach – waghnakhanchya nimittane' (a befitting response to those who are raising doubts about the tiger claws)."

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 12, starting from 5.30 pm at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Auditorium in Dadar West. Renowned actor Rahul Solapurkar will be the keynote speaker, and Shahir Nandesh Umap will present a 'powada.'

Shelar went on to share an update regarding the 'Wagh Nakhe,' revealing that the Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with London's Victoria and Albert Museum to obtain the weapon used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This historical artifact is expected to return to Maharashtra in November, where it will be on display for three years, in locations such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur, Satara, and more.

He also expressed his disappointment in the doubts that have arisen about the authenticity of this significant historical piece, suggesting that certain individuals, including Aaditya Thackeray, may be attempting to discredit its genuineness for political purposes.

In response to inquiries about Aaditya Thackeray, Shelar remarked, "It is easy to wake up those who are asleep but difficult to wake up those who are pretending to be asleep. If Aaditya wants some wisdom and wishes to get more information, we will definitely respectfully invite him. We are trying to present the truth."

Shelar then delved into the motivations behind these doubts, attributing them to political appeasement strategies in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. He suggested that these attempts to cast doubt are a calculated move to gain the favour of specific voter segments.

Furthermore, Shelar highlighted perceived disparities in the treatment of different linguistic scripts on boards in the city. He alleged that boards in Urdu, Persian, and Arabic languages in areas like Dongri to Mohammad Ali Road remain untouched, while boards in Gujarati script in Ghatkopar are vandalized, implying a selective approach by certain groups to secure votes. He concluded by asserting that groups like UBT are working against the unity of Hindus, and these actions are intended to disrupt the growing solidarity among the Hindu community.