Mumbai: BJP to hold its own protest to counter MVA's march on Dec 17

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would organize its own protest in Mumbai on December 17 demanding apology from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for insulting Dr BR Ambedkar and Hindu deities, it announced.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, which are partners in the MVA, have already announced that they would take out a `morcha' (protest march) against the Maharashtra government in the city on Saturday.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar told reporters on Friday that Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut tried to create a controversy over Ambedkar's birthplace, while another leader Sushma Andhare `insulted' Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, saint Dynaneshwar and saint Eknath as well as the Warkari community.

Despite his party's leaders insulting Hindu gods and hurting Hindu sentiments, Uddhav Thackeray was not ready to break his silence, Shelar said. Why conduct the farce of a protest march, he asked.

Shelar, a former minister, alleged that Raut made a false statement that Ambedkar was born in Maharashtra which was an attempt to create controversy over his birthplace.

Congress defeated Ambedkar in elections in the past, and Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with the Congress to form government. Hence, 'Maafi Maango (apologise) marches have been organised in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai, he said.