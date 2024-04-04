Mumbai: BMC Awaits Election Commission Approval for Pre-Monsoon Works in Compliance with Code of Conduct

Mumbai: With the model code of conduct coming into force, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have to approach the Election Commission for pre-monsoon works. The election commission's permission will have to be taken for drainage, purchase of pumps for extraction of water, supply of vehicles for transporting silt, cleaning of rainwater channels, etc. Additionally, the commission's approval will also have to be taken to fix potholes on the road. Proposals for various works have been sent to the commission and the civic body is now awaiting the commission's approval.

The civic body has already floated various work proposals as it anticipated the model code of conduct coming into force. However, the civic body was preparing for the pre-monsoon and monsoon works. Some works and their tender process have not been completed. Policy work can't be done at the moment. Therefore, the focus has been mainly on monsoon works. Tenders for road concretization works have already been floated.

1) There is a dilemma in getting the work on Gokhale Bridge and Barfiwala Bridge on track.

2) IIT experts have suggested some measures to bridge the gap in the height of the two bridges. However, even this will require the commission's permission.

3) There is no problem with road works. However, these works will also have to be done after the monsoon.

4) With the model code of conduct coming into force, every work will have to get the approval of the Commission. Approval is also required to plug potholes on roads, said a senior civic official.

Proposals for emergency works are sent by the civic body to a scrutiny committee headed by the chief secretary. After that, the same number of proposals are sent to the commission after reviewing how many of these works are urgent.

At present, the proposals sent for the commission's approval are worth about Rs 228 crore. Work is being reviewed by various departments to ensure that important projects do not come to a halt. There are proposals worth about Rs 118 crore for pre-monsoon and monsoon work to be done.