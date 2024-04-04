Mumbai: Dust Pollution in Shivaji Park Likely to Persist as BMC's Proposed Solution Faces Approval Delays

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, Mumbai where various political rallies take place, has been struggling with the problem of excessive dust for a while now. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had decided to use a mechanized power suction machine to control dust on the ground.

Tenders were invited for the machine. However, the tender could not be opened due to a software glitch. Now, the help of IIT experts will be taken to address the issue. However, the proposal to prevent dust will also have to be sent to the Election Commission for approval. This will further delay the dust control drive in the park. Residents had also threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha polls if the dust issue was not resolved.

Mechanized power suction effective

1) The issue of dust in the park grounds is well known. Rainwater harvesting was used for a while to control the dust. Authorities also experimented with growing grass in the ground.

2) The option of a smog tower was considered which did not materialize. Now, a new machine called Mechanized Power Suction will be used.

3) The civic administration has claimed that the machine is more effective and can control dust.