Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Hotter Days Ahead"

In Mumbai, citizens may feel the heat as temperatures have been rising, despite the city's generally lower temperatures compared to other cities in Maharashtra. High temperatures are creating discomfort for many individuals as they navigate through the bustling streets and travel through public transport. Today, the maximum temperature has increased to 34 degrees Celsius from 32 degrees Celsius on Monday.

For the coming week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted temperature to touch 35 degrees Celsius, which is above normal (32 degrees Celsius). IMD forecast numbers reflect summer in Mumbai is to get hotter during April and May. The rising heat index has prompted many to seek shelter indoors or find ways to stay cool despite the harsh weather conditions.

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness bright skies and moderate temperatures on Thursday. The mercury is projected to linger around 26.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is anticipated to remain at 23 degrees. Humidity levels are currently at 64, showing an increase of 2 points from Wednesday.

Mumbai will experience a temperature rise over the next five days. Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai has been recorded at 80, classified as 'moderate' by SAFAR-India. Over the past week, the air quality has been improving. AQI values ranging from zero to 50 are deemed 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 fall under the 'satisfactory' category. However, AQI levels between 100 and 200 are labelled 'moderate', indicating the need for caution.