Mumbai: BMC demolishes 64 illegal structures in Bhandup for road extension work

In a significant development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated the demolition of 64 structures in Bhandup to facilitate ongoing road extension work. Some of these structures had stood for up to 40 years, posing a severe traffic bottleneck at the Bhatti Pada junction, according to BMC reports.

The demolition operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Devidas Kshirsagar and Assistant Commissioner Mahadev Shinde. The BMC deployed heavy machinery, including one poclain machine and three JCBs, along with six dumpers, supported by a team of 10 officers and 48 workers, all under the protection of the Bhandup police. The removal of these structures and the subsequent road expansion aims to alleviate traffic congestion for residents commuting to Bhandup and Nahur railway stations from Tembipada, Gaondevi, Anthony Church, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Talao areas.