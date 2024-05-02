Mumbai: BMC Initiates Ambitious Revamp of Banganga Lake, Historic Site to Undergo Three-Phase Restoration and Beautification

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon complete the first phase of restoration and beautification of the historic Banganga lake. Sharad Khule, assistant commissioner of the 'D' division, said that the beautification of 16 historical Deep Stambha (Poles carrying lights) here is in sight.

Apart from this, work will be done like repairing the stone steps in the lake, developing the circular road around the lake as 'Bhakti Parikrama Marg', and removing encroachment on the stone steps.

The restoration and beautification works of Banganga Lake will be done in three phases. In the first phase, improvement of stone steps in the lake, reconstruction of Deep Stambhs in the lake area, attractive electric lights, development of a circular road around the lake as 'Bhakti Marg', development of a missing link leading to the lake with an approved road line, removing encroachment on the stone steps of the lake, etc.

The second phase includes painting the visual aspects of the buildings visible from the lake in a uniform manner, painting murals and sculptures on the walls of the building adjacent to the lake, rejuvenating the Ramkunda, preparing a comprehensive development plan of the temples in the lake area and deciding the outline in a planned manner, and improvement of the stone steps and roads leading to Banganga lake.

In the third phase, a comprehensive corridor will be constructed between Banganga Lake and the Arabian Sea, and rehabilitation of slum dwellers in this place there will be parks, open seating arrangements, public spaces on the lines of Varanasi, widening of Dr. Bhagwanlal Indrajit Marg and rehabilitation of affected residential and non-residential structures affected along the road line.