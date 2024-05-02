Mumbai: Police Constable Dies After Thieves Inject Him with Poison During Pursuit

Mumbai: A police constable died after the thieves he was chasing injected him with poison. The thieves snatched the officer's mobile phone, who chased them. Between Matunga and Sion station, the snatchers surrounded the police officer and forcibly gave him an injection.

The deceased officer has been identified as Vishal Pawar who was posted in the Worli Local Arms Division-3. On Sunday, April 28th, he traveled from Local in civil clothes when the thieves struck his hand. Pawar's phone fell, and the thieves picked it up before making a run. Since the train was slow, Pawar got down from the train and followed the thieves. During the chase, however, more accomplices of the robbers surrounded Pawar and injected him with a substance. He immediately fainted.

Pawar is said to have regained consciousness 12 hours later. He took a local train back home to Thane. However, his condition worsened and he had to be taken to a local hospital. In his statement to the local police, he recounted the incident. On Wednesday, Pawar breathed his last. Doctors have yet to specify the cause of death.

A case gas has been registered in Thane's Kopri station. Since the incident took place within the limits of Dadar Railway Police, the case has been transferred to them.