Mumbai: BMC makes masks mandatory in all hospitals from April 11 amidst Covid surge

Starting tomorrow, April 11, the BMC has declared that all employees, patients, and visitors are required to wear masks in all BMC hospitals in Mumbai. The decision was taken during a meeting held by BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal earlier today.

Officials informed that the government-run hospitals in Maharashtra were conducting mock drills on Monday and Tuesday to assess their preparedness for COVID. This action was taken following a request from the Union government to states to review their health infrastructure's readiness as COVID-19 cases have been increasing in the country recently.

According to an official, a mock drill was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital, one of the largest medical facilities in the state. The drill included checking medicine stock, X-ray machinery, oxygen supply, and personnel deployment in the OPD and wards.

As per the bulletin released by the health department of the state, 788 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Maharashtra on Sunday. The state recorded a single death due to COVID-19 on Sunday, and as per the bulletin, the case fatality rate in Maharashtra has now reached 1.82 per cent. The state currently has 4,587 active cases, according to the bulletin from the state health department.