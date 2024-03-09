Mumbai: BMC Plans to Expand 'Dilassa' Centers to Maternity Homes in Effort to Address Gender-Based Violence

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to expand its efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV) by establishing satellite centres in maternity homes and raising awareness among frontline workers.

In 2023, Dilassa Centers in BMC hospitals provided counselling to 15,406 women and 1,251 children affected by GBV. Of those screened, 1,707 women (1,291 for domestic violence and 824 for sexual violence) and 530 children were registered for services.

The new initiative will include "DISHA" centres, which will offer primary screening and GBV services within maternity homes. Additionally, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Community Health Workers (CHVs) working under the "Aarogya Aaplya Dari Yojana" program will raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence and available resources within communities.

Capacity-building initiatives for nurses will be implemented across all centres to enhance screening, counselling, and referral services, BMC authorities said. The public health department also aims to improve the capabilities of frontline staff involved in the GBV response to strengthen outreach and referrals to Dilaasa/Disha centres.

Dilaasa centres provide counselling support and referrals for medical aid, legal assistance, and police intervention as needed. To increase awareness and encourage more women to seek help, the BMC's Public Health Department is expanding crisis intervention services at existing centres.

There are currently 12 Dilaasa Centers and two "One Stop" centres in BMC hospitals. These centres serve as crisis intervention points for women experiencing GBV. Women suspected of experiencing GBV may be referred from various outpatient departments (OPDs) or inpatient departments (IPDs) to Dilaasa centres. In some cases, police may bring women directly to the centres under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) or medicolegal cases.

According to data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 5, 24% of ever-married women in urban India have experienced spousal violence. The survey also indicates that 2.5% of ever-married women aged 18-49 in urban areas have experienced physical violence during pregnancy. Shockingly, over 77% of women choose not to report or discuss their experiences of violence.