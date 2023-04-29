Mumbai: BMC razes 19 shops, including MM Mithaiwala in Malad for road-widening

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 19 shops including the renowned MM Mithaiwala and Delhi Sweets shop in order to widen the road, outside Malad Station in Mumbai. This road primarily caters to BEST buses and vehicles heading to and from the station. Fifteen civic engineers, four Poclain machines, two JCBs, four dumpers and 49 labourers were deployed for the demolition.

As per the BMC, at least 1,20,000 people visit the area every day due to the artificial jewelery market and the fish market. The constructions in this area, adjacent to the suburban station were also causing great inconvenience to the citizens on the road. Keeping this matter in mind, P North ward has taken up road widening work at this place, stated the BMC release.

BMC will compensate the owners by giving them FSI benefits on their reconstructed property and other benefits as per BMC rules. Most owners gave their consent for the compensation, said the civic official. Some of them did approach the court but were turned down on the grounds that the road-widening project was necessary.

The civic body in December last year razed portions of six shops, including a franchise of MM Mithaiwala and Delhi Sweets, in Malad, citing unauthorised alteration of properties.