Mumbai: BMC to install barriers for safety at Marine Drive

To address the issue of accidents in the bustling Marine Drive area, where visitors gather to take in the breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea, the BMC has decided to install road divider barriers.

In an effort to promote tourism in the area, the civic body has implemented various development projects, while also prioritizing the safety of pedestrians crossing the road. As part of this effort, the decision to install road divider barriers has been taken.

The area was recently reviewed by the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, along with BMC Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Commissioner Asheesh Sharma.

The Mumbai traffic police conducted a survey of the area and identified spots that were prone to accidents. They also urged the civic body to take measures to discourage jaywalking on the road.

According to officials, the civic administration has commenced the installation of barriers by fabricating and erecting railings.

There were also requests made by the public to install barriers from the National Centre for Performing Arts to Princes Street. Similar barriers have already been set up in the D ward region, which encompasses the areas of Grant Road and Pedder Road.