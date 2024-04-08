Mumbai: BMC's Action for Shop Nameplates in Marathi Slows Down Ahead of Elections

Mumbai: It has been made mandatory for shops in the city to install Marathi nameplates. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had initiated action against shopkeepers who did wear Marathi plates, but in the last few months, the civic body has been criticized for taking action at a snail's pace with elections in mind.

Also Read | Lokmat Impact: Authorities Crack Down on Encroachments Near Mankhurd Children's Home



So far, the civic body has raided more than 80,000 shops and issued notices to over 3,000 shopkeepers. In March 2022, in the budget session of the state, it was decided to write the nameboards on shops and establishments in Marathi prominently. Accordingly, the shops and establishments department of the municipal corporation has started vigorous action after the deadline given to put the plates on shops or establishments in Marathi expired on November 25, 2023. Action is being taken by a team of officers and staff in all 24 wards. In many cases, shopkeepers are also being prosecuted.

At present, many civic officials and employees are busy with election work. As a result, the pace of action against shopkeepers who do not wear Marathi plates has slowed down. However, the civic body says that action is still going on in some departments.

All linguistic voters matter

All linguistic voters are important for political parties and candidates in every constituency in the upcoming elections. Therefore, voters of other languages are likely to be offended when action is taken against non-Marathi parties. As a result, the action has likely been stopped by the civic body in order to protect the interests of the voters.

Notice to 7 lakh shops

There are about 7 lakh shops and establishments in Mumbai. All of them are obliged to follow this rule.

The civic body had made it clear that action would be taken if there was no Marathi sign in the inspection. However, shopkeepers still seem to have ignored their appeal.

Settled cases: 177

Pending cases: 1751

Penalty: Rs 13,94,000

"The issue of Marathi-Gujarati will be prominent in the upcoming elections. The administration has put the action on hold to avoid offending voters. It will serve the interests of a handful of parties. Stopping the action at the moment when the administration is expected to complete it at the earliest is a contempt of court order"- Sachin Padwal, former corporator, Uddhav Sena