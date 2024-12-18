Mumbai Boat Accident: CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Updates on Rescue Efforts, Says "We’re in Constant Touch with..."

Mumbai Boat Accident: A boat carrying 30 passengers capsized near Mumbai on Wednesday, leaving at least one person dead. The vessel, Neelkamal, was en route to Elephanta Island from the Gateway of India when the accident occurred. The incident happened around 4 p.m. following a collision with a smaller boat. Rescue operations began immediately, involving multiple agencies.

The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police deployed 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police vessels, one Coast Guard boat, and four helicopters. Personnel from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, local police, and fishermen joined the efforts. Rescuers have saved 21 passengers so far. Search operations continue to locate those still missing. Meanwhile, 55 individuals have been transferred to Navi Mumbai for medical attention. Hospitals in Mumbai, including GT Hospital and St. George's Hospital, are on high alert to handle any emergencies.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the situation in the state assembly. "Preliminary information indicates 20 people have been rescued, seven are still missing, and rescue operations are ongoing," he said.

एलिफंटाकडे जाणाऱ्या नीलकमल या बोटीचा अपघात घडल्याचे वृत्त प्राप्त झाले. नौदल, कोस्टगार्ड, पोर्ट, पोलिस पथकच्या बोटी तातडीने मदतीसाठी रवाना करण्यात आल्या आहेत. जिल्हा आणि पोलिस प्रशासनाशी सातत्याने आम्ही संपर्कात असून, सुदैवाने बहुसंख्य नागरिकांना वाचविण्यात आले आहे. तथापि अजूनही… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 18, 2024

Fadnavis also shared an update on social media, stating, "We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading towards Elephanta. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance. We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately most of the citizens have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still underway. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation."