Mumbai Boat Accident: Boat Carrying Over 30 People Overturns Near Gateway of India (Watch Video)

A boat carrying passengers from the Gateway of India in Mumbai to the Elephanta Caves capsized near the gateway. According to Preliminary reports indicate that the ferry Neelkamal, en route to Elephanta, has sunk with approximately 30 to 35 passengers on board. Nearby boats quickly responded to assist in rescuing passengers. Currently, there is no information regarding the cause of the incident.

Rescue efforts have been launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. 11 Navy boats, 3 Marine Police boats, and 1 Coast Guard boat are in the area. Additionally, 4 helicopters are undertaking Search and Rescue (SAR) operations. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Wednesday, and further updates will be provided. Public ferries were available to travel to Elephanta caves from Gateway of India, which is located east of the monument. The incident took place closer to Elephanta island and people are being brought back to Gateway of India.