Mumbai: Byculla Zoo Conducts Autopsies to Analyze Pattern of Animal Deaths

Mumbai: An autopsy is underway to ascertain the cause of death of birds and animals in the Veermata Jijabai Udyan at Byculla, popularly known as Rani Bagh. According to the civic administration, most of these animals and birds died due to internal organ failure, struggles to maintain survival, and old age.

Animals and birds in Rani Bagh are regularly medically examined. Animals and birds that are found sick are treated appropriately. If the animal dies during treatment or there is a sudden death without any symptoms of illness, then the cause of the animal-bird concerned is known by conducting an autopsy. The civic administration has informed that 30 animals in the zoo have died of heart attacks in 2022-23.



Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo is home to various species of animals and birds. In one year, 47 animals have died, most of them from heart attacks. The administration has informed about this after animal lovers' organisations demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Organ failure, death due to old age

1) In the post-mortem report of animals and birds, prima facie, organs like heart, lungs, brain, kidney, liver etc. are examined. It determines the cause of death.

2) Animal organ failure is often reported. The reasons for this vary. These include old age, fights between animals and birds, injuries caused by it, excessive bleeding, lung-liver-kidney disease, cancer, ovarian disease and stress.

3) Lung failure or more than one organ is caused by infection or also due to old age.

4) There are often conflicts to prove dominance among the animals living in the group (deer, birds, monkeys, etc.). This is why animals often die from injuries.

5) In the renovation project of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo, all animal exhibitions are being prepared in a new way. Therefore, there was no exchange of new animals.

6) Currently, the zoo houses deer, monkeys, and birds. Many of these birds and animals have reduced their life expectancy. As a result, the mortality rate of these older animals and birds seems to have increased. New exhibits of deer species have been created.

7) "We are in the process of bringing in different deer species from other zoos," zoo director Dr. Sanjay Tripathi reports.

