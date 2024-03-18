Byculla Zoo's Ambitious Plan: Fish Tunnel Aquarium Inspired by Singapore and Dubai

Mumbai: An international-class aquarium will be set up on the lines of Singapore and Dubai on a 5,500 sq ft plot at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Garden and Zoo (Ranibagh) in Byculla. Soon Mumbaikars will be able to experience the fascinating experience of walking through an aquarium tunnel.

Tourists from across the country and abroad are flocking to visit Ranibagh in Byculla. The zoo has 25 penguins, two tigers, elephants, deer, monkeys, 84 mammals of 13 species, and 157 birds of 19 species. In addition, there are 256 species and 6611 trees and plants. As a result, Ranibagh has become the center of attraction for children as well as adults.

International-class aquariums

An international-class aquarium will now be built on 5,500 square feet of land on the lines of Singapore and Dubai. One tunnel will be 14 meters long and the other will be 36 meters long. The BMC will spend Rs 60 crore for the purpose, zoo director Dr. Sanjay Tripathi said.

40,000 tourists on the holiday

1) 7,000 to 8,000 tourists visit Ranibagh every day. During the festive season, public holidays, and weekends, the number of tourists goes up to 35,000 to 40,000.



3) In the last 8 years, the number of penguins has reached 25. There are currently 225 square meters of space available for penguins; But as the penguin population continues to grow, the need for more space has risen.



4) The available space next to their rooms will be increased by 60 square meters. As a result, 225 square meters of space will now be available for penguins.

