Mumbai: Case registered against father and son who refused to rent house to Marathi woman

Day after a Maharashtrian woman was allegedly denied office space at a co-operative society in Mumbai's Mulund, a case has been registered against the building secretary. A case has been registered at Mulund police station on the complaint of Trupti Devrukhkar. Police have taken both the accused into custody. Both Praveen Thakkar and his son Nilesh Thakkar had refused to rent the house to Trupti Devrukhkar because she was Marathi speaking. She posted a video about this on social media and it went viral.

In this matter, MNS Mulund Mandal President Rajesh Chavan contacted the said woman. Then Trupti Devrukhkar lodged a case under sections 341, 323, 504 and 34 at Mulund police station late at night. Mulund Police detained both the accused at night.Trupti Devrukhkar had gone with her husband to rent an office in Mulund West, Mumbai. When she went to look for an office in a society, the secretary of that society said that she would not get the office because she was a Marathi. During this, abusive words were used against her. Trupti expressed her anger on social media about what happened to her. On this occasion, she reprimanded all those political parties who are doing politics on the issue of Marathi people.Father and son had apologised. After the video went viral, officials of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena reached the spot along with the woman and also asked the accused father and son for not giving office to this Marathi woman.