Mumbai: CBI files two cases against railway officials for bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two cases against ten individuals, including Central Railway officials. The charges pertain to alleged bribery in the management of parcels at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai. Among the accused are individuals who held positions such as chief parcel supervisors, chief yard master, and deputy station manager (yard) during the specified period, as stated by the central agency in a release on Thursday.

No arrest has been made, it said. In the first case, it is alleged that officials of the parcel department were regularly taking bribes from private loaders, in cash or even through the UPI system, it said. In the other case, it is alleged that the accused, posted in the yard department, were taking bribes from private agents for facilitating the placement of VPU wagons (a type of parcel van) at the LTT.

Searches were conducted at eight locations in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Nashik and further probe was on, the CBI said.