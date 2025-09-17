Mumbai Central-Valsad Passenger Train Engine Catches Fire in Palghar, No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 17, 2025 22:29 IST2025-09-17T22:05:29+5:302025-09-17T22:29:31+5:30

Mumbai Central-Valsad Passenger Train Fire News: The engine of the Mumbai Central-Valsad passenger train caught fire during the journey ...

Mumbai Central-Valsad Passenger Train Engine Catches Fire in Palghar, No Injuries Reported (VIDEO) | Mumbai Central-Valsad Passenger Train Engine Catches Fire in Palghar, No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

Mumbai Central-Valsad Passenger Train Engine Catches Fire in Palghar, No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

Mumbai Central-Valsad Passenger Train Fire News: The engine of the Mumbai Central-Valsad passenger train caught fire during the journey at Kelve Road station in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The incident occurred around 7.56 pm. All passengers are safe and no injuries were reported, Western Railway said.

The fire involved the electric locomotive of train number 59023. The overhead electric supply was turned off temporarily as a safety measure.

Senior railway staff and technical teams rushed to the site to inspect the train and carry out necessary checks. The train remains at Kelve Road station while restoration work continues.

Western Railway warned that down trains heading towards Surat may face delays due to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

Open in app
Tags :Train FireValsadMumbai CentralPalgharMaharashtra NewsFire AccidentFire NewsViral video