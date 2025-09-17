Mumbai Central-Valsad Passenger Train Engine Catches Fire in Palghar, No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

Mumbai Central-Valsad Passenger Train Fire News: The engine of the Mumbai Central-Valsad passenger train caught fire during the journey at Kelve Road station in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The incident occurred around 7.56 pm. All passengers are safe and no injuries were reported, Western Railway said.

🚨 Extremely alarming! Engine of Valsad fast passenger catches FIRE at Kelwe Road today! Travelling on Western Railway has become a NIGHTMARE lately! Multiple incidents raising serious safety concerns. What @drmbct@WesternRly is doing? #Palgharpic.twitter.com/MNkLSORG0h — Surya Rane (@suryarane) September 17, 2025

The fire involved the electric locomotive of train number 59023. The overhead electric supply was turned off temporarily as a safety measure.

Senior railway staff and technical teams rushed to the site to inspect the train and carry out necessary checks. The train remains at Kelve Road station while restoration work continues.

Western Railway warned that down trains heading towards Surat may face delays due to the incident.

Incidence of flash and flames in the electric loco of train no. 59023 Mumbai Central – Valsad Fast Passenger was reported at 19:56 hrs today.



For safety, OHE supply was switched off for sometime. The train is currently stationed at Kelve Road platform. pic.twitter.com/kFNBPL1pXP — Palghar Mitra (@palgharmitra) September 17, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)