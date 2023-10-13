Mumbai chokes as air quality dips to poor

Mumbai is witnessing a really poor quality air as the smog engulfed the city this morning. The Air Quality Indices nosedived across the city with particulate matter levels rising 7 times above the recommended levels by the World Health Organisation. As per the air quality measuring institute, the air in Navynagar Colaba was deemed the worst this morning with AQI being as high as 475. Almost all other monitoring stations in Mumbai recorded poor quality of air with Vile Parle being the next worst. The only bright spot was Airoli where the AQI was just 36. As per the Greenpeace data, the PM 2.5 air pollution is causing an estimated 14000 deaths since January 1, 2021 and it has cost the city’s economy around US $ 2.1 bn (Rs 175 billion) this year.

Several X (formerly Twitter) users posted pictures to show how smog had taken over the view.

What is happening to -#Mumbai? You know it’s bad when you can’t see any building from the #sealink!!! The amount of smog in this city is appalling…maybe we need to stop construction or reduce the number of cars on the road #pollution pic.twitter.com/fvO61GuYnw — Varun Vishwanath (@beardboy87) October 13, 2023

Heavy smog in mumbai . Govt should announce weekly No vehicle day . Only cycle / walking / electric bus transport should be allowed



Save the City pic.twitter.com/aeC1FyDj5Q — anand shah (@anandjshah) October 13, 2023