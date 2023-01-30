Mumbai: City's air quality improves slightly

The city's air quality improved slightly after being in the 'very poor' category over the weekend.

Mumbai's AQI was 256 as of Monday morning, while the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were 256 and 134, respectively. The current temperature in the city is 27°C.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered good, 100 to 200 is moderate, 200 to 300 is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor, and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds, along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow-moving traffic in the city.