Mumbai Coastal Road Project to Partly Open for Travel from Tomorrow

Coastal Road set to be thrown open on Monday morning, local residents are considering it to become a game-changer in their commute. While the coastal road is slated be inaugurated at 11 am by chief minister Eknath Shinde, Mumbaikars will be able to travel only from 8 am on Tuesday, March 12.

Civic officials said that on Saturday finishing touches were given to road signages, lights and LED screens. Road surfaces were also inspected for glitches, if any, they added. “There will be signages after every 50-100 metres that will allow motorists to know the direction.

Also ahead of every interchange we have set up dedicated boards specifying the direction where each arm leads to,” an official said.

The Coastal Road will have three interchanges, one each at Haji Ali, Worli and Amarsons. While the Amarsons interchanges will have four arms, the Haji Ali and Worli interchanges will have five and eight arms, respectively.

Meanwhile, a civic official said they have also kept towing vehicles, ambulances and cranes on standby as a precautionary measure. The BMC is also set to deploy wardens.

Built at a cost of Rs 13,983 crore, the Coastal Road comprises a series of arterial roads and underground tunnels.