Mumbai Coastal Road's Limited Hours Access Lead to Traffic jam at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

Recently opened southbound side of the Coastal Road from Worli to Marine Drive has eased traffic congestion on the route, but its restricted operating hours have now caused traffic chaos at the entry point of Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk. Concerns have been raised about congestion and the need for better management, the time schedule has been playing a significant role in traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Commuters reported delays due to the congestion. "It took me 20 minutes just to move out of Bindu Madhav Chowk in the morning around 10:00 AM, the sea face was jammed, and the traffic was not moving," said Nitin Dighe, a motorist. "The jam took a long to get clear, the queue was for at least a kilometer, and more vehicles lined -up." A few commuters felt incomplete work, confusion with roads, and the road timings, responsible for the traffic congestion.

The coastal road is operational from 8 am to 5 pm, and the closure of the Worli entry at 5 p.m. has led to a surge in traffic congestion in the area. According to traffic police officials, additional traffic cops have been deployed to ease traffic flow and clear the chaos at the entry point.

Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravidatt Sawant said, “The main issue is that work is still ongoing, which is causing some traffic congestion. There are alternate junctions that people can take, such as Lotus Junction, but many commuters are not aware of them. Some commuters are also having difficulty understanding the road layout. Many initially drive in the wrong direction, and later taking diversions, causing issues. However, once people become aware of the situation and the work is completed, things will improve. "

The timing arrangements are temporary, and once the work is completed, everything will function smoothly, fulfilling the purpose of the Coastal Road, as per Central Mumbai traffic officials. Meanwhile, Work is underway to bridge the 850-meter gap between the Coastal Road's Worli end and the Sea Link, with steel and concrete girders being placed on both arms of the Coastal Road.