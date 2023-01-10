Mumbai: Commuters create chaos as doors of AC local train fail to open at Nalasopara station

The doors of a Virar-bound AC local failed to open at Nalasopara station on Monday night.Angry commuters were seen arguing and fighting with the motorman of the AC local train. "It was a technical failure leading to the non-opening of the gate," Western Railway CPRO Sumit Thakur said.

According to WR officials, the doors of six coaches from the motorman side could not be opened due to TCMS (Train control management system) failure. As per the official investigation report by Western Railway, communication failure was found in coach no. 7028 CBA and coach no. 7026CBA. The train after arriving at Virar station platform no 1 at 23.34 hours rake was to depart empty. "Tightening of connectors of ICP card MVB train network circuit of coach no. 7028 CBA and coach no. 7026 CBA has been done. After the primary action, the train network and vehicle network became healthy and started working normally. The passengers were suitably counselled by RPF and GRP officials," Thakur added.