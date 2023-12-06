Mumbai Congress urges Maha govt to rename Dadar railway station as Chaityabhoomi

On Wednesday, the Mumbai division of the Congress party called upon the Maharashtra government to consider renaming the Dadar railway station in Mumbai to Chaityabhoomi. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar at the Chaityabhoomi.

Talking to reporters after that, she said, Earlier, the state government approached the Centre with the demand to rename Elphinstone Road railway station as Prabhadevi. On similar lines, the Dadar railway station should be renamed as Chaityabhoomi. This has been a long-pending demand of lakhs of followers of Dr Ambedkar, she said.

In 2018, the state government renamed the Elphinstone Road station as Prabhadevi. When a new railway station was being built at Oshiwara, it was named as Ram Mandir, she said. If we consider that, then the demand of Bhimsainiks to change the name of Dadar railway station to Chaityabhoomi is very old. Their demand was not strong or fierce, but if the above demands were met and if lakhs of followers are demanding the change of name for years, then what is the problem? Gaikwad asked.

Chaityabhoomi serves as the ultimate resting place of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. December 6 is commemorated as 'Mahaparinirvan Din,' marking the death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar. Each year on this day, thousands of individuals from across the state gather at Chaityabhoomi to pay their respects.