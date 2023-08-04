Mumbai Congress workers celebrate Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction stay

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. The top court is hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction.

This decision has brought happiness to Congress members all over the country, leading to celebrations. Festivities are taking place nationwide, and in Mumbai, Congress workers gathered outside the Mumbai Congress office for celebrations. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad joined in the festivities by sharing sweets and setting off fireworks.

Mumbai Congress Vice-President Madhu Chavan, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Anisha Bagul, Mumbai Congress General Secretaries Mahendra Mungekar and Sandeep Shukla, Secretaries Kachru Yadav, former Mumbai Congress corporators, office-bearers, and workers took part in the celebration.