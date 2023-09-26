Mumbai cops file charge sheet against Canadian Tahawwur Rana for 26/11

Mumbai Police's crime branch has filed the fifth chargesheet in the 26/11 terror attacks case of 2008. The authorities have named Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana and others in the latest 405-page document filed by the Mumbai crime branch.Tahawwur Rana is a Canada-based trader of Pakistani origin and is currently detained in the United States.

India has sought Rana's extradition, who was also an ex-army captain of Pakistan, on charges of forgery and criminal breach of trust as he had allegedly used his immigration entity in the US to forge and make documents that were used by 26/11 terror attacks' mastermind David Headley in conducting recce for the Mumbai attacks.In June this year, Rana challenged an American court order that acceded to the request of the US government that the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks accused be extradited to India. More than 160 people, including 18 police officers and two NSG commandos, were killed in a terror attack which lasted for nearly 60 hours from November 26, 2008. Around 310 others were injured in the prolonged terrorist attack that stunned the country.