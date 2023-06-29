Mumbai: Couple poses as customs officials to cheat policeman of Rs 6.7 lakh

A couple from Maharashtra’s Thane district allegedly posed as customs officials and cheated a policeman of Rs 6.7 lakh under the pretext of getting him a car at a cheaper price, police said.

The Nayanagar police in this city on Wednesday opened an investigation into the couple and another person on suspicion of cheating based on a complaint made by the victim, who is a member of the Rapid Action Force in Mumbai.

According to a Nayanagar police station officer, the victim was looking to purchase a car when he came into contact with one of the accused. The accused introduced the victim to the pair, saying they were customs officials who could facilitate the purchase of the car at a lower price.

In August 2021, the accused told the victim that they would get him a car worth Rs 9.7 lakh for Rs 6.7 lakh, he said. The victim made the payment of Rs 6.7 lakh, but did not get the car, the official said.

When the victim enquired, the accused expressed inability to get the car and gave him a cheque for Rs 6.9 lakh, which was dishonoured by the bank concerned, he said.

