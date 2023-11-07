Mumbai court quashes injunction order on demolition of Dapoli resort linked to Anil Parab

A court in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri has quashed and set aside an injunction order on demolition of the Sai Resort at Dapoli in the district, owned by Sadanand Kadam, a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab. This is not just the case of flouting construction laws, but the plaintiff (Kadam) has violated the provisions of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules and regulations, the district court at Khed in Ratnagiri said in the order passed on November 4.

The court emphasized that protecting the construction of such a structure would be considered illegal. Sadanand Kadam had acquired the plot from Parab and subsequently built the resort. In June 2021, the Ratnagiri collector issued a demolition notice due to the absence of necessary permits. Following this, Kadam filed a lawsuit in response to the notice before a civil court in Khed, Ratnagiri. In March 2023, the civil court granted an injunction to halt the demolition. Subsequently, the Maharashtra government, acting through the collector, lodged an appeal against the injunction order.

P S Chandgude, ad-hoc district judge, Khed, in the November 4 order while quashing the injunction order said if construction of such a structure is protected, then it would amount to illegality by the court. The court said Kadam had constructed the property “at his own peril”. He (Kadam) was aware at the time of construction about the terms that there is no permission to carry out construction within the no development zone, the court said.

Construction in violation of the coastal regulation zone, regulations are not to be viewed lightly and he who breaches its terms does so at his on peril, the court said relying on the apex court order.