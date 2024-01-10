Mumbai: Cricketer Dies in Matunga After Being Hit on Head by Ball

According to a Times of India report, a 52-year-old cricketer who was fielding during a cricket match at Dadkar Maidan in Matunga died after a ball that flew in from an adjacent pitch struck him on the head on Monday, January 8. Jayesh Sawala was fielding with his back facing a batsman at the adjacent Dadar Parsi Colony Sporting Club ground when a ball hit him on the back, behind his ear, said an eyewitness to TOI. "He fell down and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead."

Both matches were being played for the Kutchhi Visa Oswal Vikas Legend Cup, a T20 tournament for those aged 50 and above. Two or more cricket matches taking place at the same ground are a common feature in the space-starved city. While injuries to players during these matches have been reported before, this is perhaps the first time that a death has taken place.

Police have filed an accidental death report. They ordered an autopsy but suspected no foul play. The body was later handed over to the family. Sawala was brought dead around 5 PM, said the medical officer at Lion Tarachand Hospital to TOI.