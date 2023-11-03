Mumbai crime branch busts international job racket; 5 arrested, 63 passports seized

In a major crackdown on international job fraud, the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended five individuals accused of deceiving working-class job seekers with enticing offers abroad. The police seized a total of 63 passports from the alleged racketeers.

Jobseekers who fell victim to the scam had lodged complaints, asserting that they had been duped by the suspects. These victims claimed to have received counterfeit job offer letters from foreign companies after paying the sums demanded by the accused.

According to DCP Raj Tilak Roushan of the Mumbai Crime Branch stated that a case has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120(B), along with sections 10 and 24 of the Indian Immigration Act.

According to reports, the individuals arrested in connection with the scam have been identified as 45-year-old Ramkrupal Kushwaha, 33-year-old Rohit Sinha, 30-year-old Ashishkumar Mahto, 22-year-old Rahul Chowdhary, and 40-year-old Amitosh Gupta.