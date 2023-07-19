Mumbai crime branch starts probe into viral video clip of Kirit Somaiya in compromising position

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has begun a probe into a widely circulated video footage that allegedly depicted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya in a compromising position.

Mumbai Police said that Crime branch unit 10 will be investigating the authenticity of the video and the matter. The crime branch will be taking the help of technical experts and cyber experts to investigate the case. The Mumbai crime branch has reportedly asked the Marathi news channel to hand over the video clip to the police and the source from which it was aired

A video allegedly featuring senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya in a compromising position has surfaced online. The emergence of this private video, involving a prominent figure like Kirit Somaiya, has sparked a huge controversy. Marathi news channel 'Lokshahi' has claimed possession of the video footage, although they have taken precautions by blurring the explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved.