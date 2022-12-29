Mumbai customs to burn 140 kg drugs in Taloja

On Friday, December 30, the Mumbai Customs Zone-III is poised to destroy 140.57 kg of drugs worth Rs 538 crore in the worldwide criminal market. The narcotics were discovered during several operations. According to the press release, the seized narcotics will be incinerated.

Mumbai Customs Commissioners and other personnel in charge of the drug destruction haul will be present for the operation, which is set to begin at 12 p.m. at the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd. facility in Taloja. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has decided to destroy at least 75,000 kg of confiscated drugs in 75 days to mark India's 75th year of independence.

On July 30, this year, the home minister launched this effort by destroying almost 31,000 kilos of drugs in Chandigarh. In Mr Shah's presence, 40,000 kg of drugs and narcotic compounds were destroyed in Guwahati. This goal was met within 60 days. Up until October, more than a lakh kilos of drugs and narcotics were destroyed.

Not long ago, the Andhra Pradesh police burned 14,000 kg of ganja confiscated in separate cases over the course of 30 years. The action was taken in the presence of Vijaywada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata in the NTR district.