Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Solapur District Judge Duped of Rs 50,000 by Scammer Using Bombay High Court Judge's Photo as WhatsApp DP

Mumbai, May 25: Cyber fraudster duped a district judge from Maharashtra's Solapur of Rs 50,000 by using the photo of a judge from the Bombay High Court as a WhatsApp display picture (DP) to ask for the money.

As per the complaint, the district judge received a WhatsApp message on Friday from a phone number with the photograph of a high court judge as the DP. He was acquainted with the HC judge, and the sender of the message asked for Rs 50,000, which he said he would return at the end of the day.

Without verifying anything further, the district judge transferred the sum but got suspicious when he got another message with more demands, police said. The district judge then contacted the registrar's office at the high court and learnt that the judge whose photo was used had never asked for money, the official further stated.

According to the news agency PTI report, the Mumbai police on Friday (May 24) registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act based on a complaint lodged by the high court's registrar.