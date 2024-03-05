Mumbai Cyclists To Stage Silent Protest for Safer Roads On 15 March

Cyclist groups are organizing a silent protest outside Mantralaya on March 15 to advocate for safer city roads for cyclists, runners, and pedestrians. The protest, spurred by the recent death of former Intel India chief Avtar Saini, aims to draw attention to the need for improved infrastructure, enforcement, and awareness of cycling safety.

"We need to urge the authorities to take action to improve the infrastructure, enforcement, and awareness of cycling safety. In short, plan and implement a holistic set of measures to really make a difference on Indian roads," said a message sent across all cycling groups in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The protest will gather at the Mantralaya gate, where participants will hold a silent demonstration and submit a request to meet with policy makers to discuss road safety measures.

Last March, CEO Rajalakshmi Vijay was struck by a motorist during her morning jog along Worli sea face. While not fatal, the incident resulted in severe injuries. Similarly, Mumbai's cycling mayor, Dr. Vishwanathan Iyer, was recently hospitalized for several weeks after being struck by a tanker.

Recent incidents, including the death of Avtar Saini, underscore the dangers faced by cyclists on Mumbai's roads and highlight the urgent need for road safety measures. Saini, a renowned chip designer and former Intel India country head, was killed in a taxi accident on Palm Beach Road in Nerul. His tragic death serves as a sobering reminder of the risks cyclists encounter daily.

The silent protest aims to bring attention to these concerns and urge authorities to prioritize the safety of all road users.