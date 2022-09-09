Mumbai Dabbawalas Association mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Mumbai Dabbawala Association mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch. Mumbai Dabbawalas have had a very close relationship with the British Royal Family since Prince Charles visited India, said Subhash Talekar, Chairman of the Association."Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India. We are very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace," said Mr Talekar.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace issued a statement yesterday announcing her death. The statement referred to the Queen's eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles as the new King.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several world leaders offered condolences after the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, aged 96. A statement released by Buckingham Palace stated “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The 96-year-old British monarch had witnessed some big events in modern history from the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy to the death of Princess Diana, Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.