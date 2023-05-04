Mumbai dabbawalas send Puneri Pagadi, traditional stole to King Charles III on coronation

Mumbai’s famous dabbawalas have sent the traditional Puneri Pagadi headgear and Uparne, a traditional stole, as special gifts to King Charles III ahead of his coronation ceremony in London on May 6.

Puneri Pagadi is a traditional headgear introduced in the 19th century and is considered a symbol of pride and honour in Maharashtra’s Pune city. Uparne’ is a piece of fabric worn over shoulders by men during traditional ceremonies.

The dabbawalas operate a globally renowned lunchbox delivery and return system that supplies hot lunches from homes and restaurants to people at work. Ramdas Karwande, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Sanghatana, told PTI that this time they have not been invited for the coronation ceremony of the 74-year-old British monarch.

He said earlier this week, some of their office-bearers were invited by the British Deputy High Commission here for a function at the Taj Hotel, where they handed over the Puneri Pagadi and Uparne to authorities, who will ensure the gifts are delivered to King Charles.

Karwande said this time, they were specially invited for the function at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai where they were felicitated and given special treatment.

Nobody gave such an importance to the poor dabbawalas, but they invited and felicitated us. Our members were delighted and overwhelmed by the gesture, he said while conveying good wishes to King Charles for his coronation.

Mumbai’s dabbawalas have a long association with the British royal family. During a visit to India in 2003, Prince Charles had met the dabbawalas and lauded their work acumen, accuracy and punctuality after being impressed by their work culture.