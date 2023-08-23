Mumbai: Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore seized as crime branch busts drug syndicate
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-08-23T15:15:26+5:30 2023-08-23T15:15:39+5:30
With the arrest of a single drug dealer from Sewri, the Mumbai crime branch allegedly cracked a drug conspiracy ...
Another accused involved in the drug syndicate is absconding, they added. The Unit 9 team of the Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a drugs syndicate and recovered drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore; one drug supplier was arrested from Sewri, and another accused is absconding, they added. The custom department is on alert and further investigation is underway.
Unit 9 team of the Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a drugs syndicate and recovered drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore; one drug supplier was arrested from Sewri, and another accused is absconding, police said.