Mumbai: Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore seized as crime branch busts drug syndicate

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-08-23T15:15:26+5:30 2023-08-23T15:15:39+5:30

With the arrest of a single drug dealer from Sewri, the Mumbai crime branch allegedly cracked a drug conspiracy ...

With the arrest of a single drug dealer from Sewri, the Mumbai crime branch allegedly cracked a drug conspiracy and seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore. 

Another accused involved in the drug syndicate is absconding, they added.  The Unit 9 team of the Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a drugs syndicate and recovered drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore; one drug supplier was arrested from Sewri, and another accused is absconding, they added. The custom department is on alert and further investigation is underway.

Unit 9 team of the Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a drugs syndicate and recovered drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore; one drug supplier was arrested from Sewri, and another accused is absconding, police said.

