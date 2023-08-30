Mumbai: Ex-Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Upendra Sawant joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Former Corporater of Shiv Sena (UBT) Upendra Sawant joined Shiv Sena in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde. Sawant is a former Corporater of Vikroli Kannamwar Nagar area of Mumbai and was close to Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil Raut.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed Sawant in social media-circulated photos, extending best wishes. Sawant arrived with party workers. The cause behind his departure from the Uddhav Thackeray group remains unknown.

Sawant's departure from UBT followed five ex-Congress Dharavi corporators' shift to Shiv Sena on August 26, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Shinde camp is now making inroads into Congress strongholds, following 15 former UBT corporators who joined since rebelling in June last year.