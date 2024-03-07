Mumbai Experiences Coldest March Day in Four Years at 17.8 Degrees

The city of Mumbai experienced its lowest minimum temperature in March in four years, with temperatures dropping to 17.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This marks a significant decrease compared to previous years, with March temperatures ranging from 19.4 to 19.9 degrees in recent years.

According to observations from the IMD Santacruz and Colaba observatories, the minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.8 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday. This drop in temperature is attributed to the northerly winds prevailing over Mumbai in recent days.

Furthermore, the day temperatures recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 30.5 and 32.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, slightly below normal. IMD officials suggest that the recent snowfall in northern India and hailstorms in other parts of the country have contributed to the overall decrease in temperature in Mumbai. This trend is expected to continue for the next two days before temperatures gradually rise again.