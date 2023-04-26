Mumbai: Extension work of CSMT platform 10-11 affects several trains

In an major development, the ongoing work of expansion of Flat No. 10-11 in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

(CSMT) will be completed in September, 24-coach mail-express will be available from csmt, capacity of trains will increase.

In the first phase, Platform no 10-11 will be expanded while platform no 12-13 will be broadened in the second phase to keep railway intact. Two more platforms will be available after the expansion. In this year’s Union Budget, a fund of 600 crores has been allocated for the expansion of platforms in CSMT.

The following train running pattern will be followed upto September 20, 2023. Short termination of UP Mail/ express trains at Dadar: 12134 Mangaluru- Mumbai, 12810 Howrah-Mumbai, 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram express, 12112 Amravati-Mumbai express, 22108 Latur-Mumbai express. Official further explained that DN/ Express trains are not affected, Mumbai Live reported.