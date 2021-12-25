Mumbai: Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate racket busted, 2 held

Mumbai police crime branch on Friday busted a gang used to issue fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the unvaccinated people and arrested two in this regard, informed the police.

Certificates were sold at high prices to people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The police had taken an action on the complaint registered by the Assistant Medical Officer of L-Ward at Kurla Police Station.

( With inputs from ANI )

