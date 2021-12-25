Mumbai: Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate racket busted, 2 held
By ANI | Published: December 25, 2021 06:26 AM2021-12-25T06:26:55+5:302021-12-25T06:35:07+5:30
Mumbai police crime branch on Friday busted a gang used to issue fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the unvaccinated people and arrested two in this regard, informed the police.
Certificates were sold at high prices to people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.
The police had taken an action on the complaint registered by the Assistant Medical Officer of L-Ward at Kurla Police Station.
( With inputs from ANI )
