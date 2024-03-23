Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Wadala, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2024 08:17 AM2024-03-23T08:17:21+5:302024-03-23T08:18:29+5:30
A fire that broke out on Friday night, March 22, in a high-rise building in Wadala, Mumbai, was contained ...
A fire that broke out on Friday night, March 22, in a high-rise building in Wadala, Mumbai, was contained and extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
Also Read | Thane Building Fire: 350 Residents Evacuated as Fire Engulfs 5-Storey Building.
The incident, reported at 11:06 pm involved a fire on the 26th floor of Dosti Ambrosia building, a 40-story residential tower located near the bus depot in Antop Hill.
Fire Breaks Out at Dosti Ambrosia Building in Wadala:
Fire erupts in Dosti Ambrosia building, Wadala, Mumbai at 11pm on Friday. No injuries reported. Emergency teams deployed. #WadalaFire#Fire#WadalaFire#DostiFire#Mumbai#DostiAmbrosiapic.twitter.com/IgIVl7SlJ3— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) March 23, 2024
Fire officials informed that the blaze was confined to electrical wiring, furniture, and household items within a single flat. Firefighters used forced entry techniques to access the locked apartment and deployed two large hoses along with a hose reel line from the building's fire safety system to extinguish the flames.Open in app