Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Wadala, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A fire that broke out on Friday night, March 22, in a high-rise building in Wadala, Mumbai, was contained and extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Also Read | Thane Building Fire: 350 Residents Evacuated as Fire Engulfs 5-Storey Building.

The incident, reported at 11:06 pm involved a fire on the 26th floor of Dosti Ambrosia building, a 40-story residential tower located near the bus depot in Antop Hill.

Fire Breaks Out at Dosti Ambrosia Building in Wadala:

Fire officials informed that the blaze was confined to electrical wiring, furniture, and household items within a single flat. Firefighters used forced entry techniques to access the locked apartment and deployed two large hoses along with a hose reel line from the building's fire safety system to extinguish the flames.