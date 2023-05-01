Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop in Md Ali road, no injuries

A shop located near Minara Masjid, opposite Suleman Usman Bakery in Masjid Bunder, caught fire at approximately 6 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) arrived at the scene promptly and was able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

There have been no reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the incident.

The nearby shopkeepers were in a state of panic as they witnessed the fire spreading rapidly and tried to move their belongings to safety. The flames grew higher as they engulfed a textile shop, creating a thick cloud of smoke in the surrounding areas. However, the fire brigade was able to successfully extinguish the fire.