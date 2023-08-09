Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop near Metro Cinema in Marine Lines
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 9, 2023 02:29 PM 2023-08-09T14:29:55+5:30 2023-08-09T14:31:09+5:30
Fire erupts at Chaman Chamber building near Metro Cinema, Mumbai. Firefighters on scene; building evacuated; no casualties reported.
A fire broke out at a shop on the ground floor of the Chaman Chamber building near the Metro Cinema. The fire brigade has reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames. The incident took place in a building near Metro Cinema in Mumbai's Dhobi Talao area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The building has been evacuated. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
More details awaited...
